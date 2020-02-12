Subscribe Log in
Sports Worldviews
High School Runner Not Feeling Great About Her Chances Against The Girl With The Beard
February 12th, 2020

HARTFORD, CT—Local high school track runner Vanessa Vogel was excited for her track meet this past weekend, having trained many months for her shot at a record and possibly a college scholarship.

But when Vogel lined up and saw a brave runner with a beard from a nearby high school, she started to doubt her ability to compete.

"You know, I have a bad feeling about this," she muttered as she lined up for the 800-meter dash. "I'm just not sure I can take this girl."

Sure enough, she was blown out despite setting her personal best.

"I just don't know if that was entirely fair," she commented afterward. "I'm all for equality and stuff, but I dunno -- the beard might have given her an advantage."

Vogel has been suspended pending an investigation into her bigotry.

There are 3 comments on this article.

You must become a premium subscriber or login to view or post comments on this article.

Previous Article
Scholars Now Believe Jesus Called Pharisees 'Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers'
Next Article
Outraged Mob Runs Andrew Yang Out Of Primary After He Suggests Politics Could Use More Civility

Related Articles

Christian Living
Youth Minister About To Run This Foosball Game
April 8th, 2016
Worldviews
Government-Funded Agency Forcibly Separates 1,000 Innocent Children From Their Mothers Each Day
June 19th, 2018
Politics
Battle-Hardened Squad Leader Gives Rousing Speech To Resistance Soldiers In Front Of Tattered 'I'm With Her' Flag
May 16th, 2017
Internet
Redditor Takes Ten-Minute Break From Browsing Porn To Lecture Christians On Morality
May 13th, 2016
Worldviews
Thousands Dead As Missile Carrying Blue Confetti For Gender Reveal Party Accidentally Detonates Its Nuclear Payload
November 13th, 2019
Theology
Progressives Appalled As Christians Affirm Doctrine Held Unanimously For 2,000 Years
August 30th, 2017

Sign up for The Babylon Bee Newsletter

Sign Up

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fake news you can trust, delivered straight to your inbox.