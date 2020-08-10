Subscribe Log in
Politics
Chicago Mayor Drives Past Looters To Arrest 7-Year-Old Having A Birthday Party
August 10th, 2020

CHICAGO, IL—Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot protected the citizens of Chicago yesterday by arresting a 7-year-old having a birthday party.

The mayor reportedly jumped in her car and drove over toward the boy's house, waving at looters, rioters, and murderers as she passed. Bricks, Molotov cocktails, and hand grenades flew over her car as she hurtled down the streets of Chicago, careening down alleyways and ripping through parking lots to get to the illegal party.

"Drop the cake and put your hands behind your head," Lightfoot said. "Nice and easy -- you're coming with me."

"The streets are now safe," Lightfoot said as she led the boy to a Chicago PD squad car. "The citizens of Chicago can rest easy knowing that unlawful gatherings like this party are being broken up."

"We feel much safer now that this maniac is behind bars," said one Chicagoan as he hid in his house from looters. "I was really worried when I heard that a few people were gathering for a party. Now I know we're safe."

"We were concerned she was coming to take us down," said one looter as he threw a brick into the window of a Target. "But she just passed us right on by. She definitely has her priorities in the right place."

On her way back from arresting the youngster, Lightfoot pulled over to lecture a rioter who wasn't wearing a mask. Once he had put his mask back on, she told him to go about his business.

Breaking: PayPal Now Available

Many of you told us you wouldn't subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren't bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God's invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.

Subscribe
There are 57 comments on this article.

You must become a premium subscriber or login to view or post comments on this article.

Previous Article
College Football Fans Say Canceling Season Would Infringe On Their Right To Worship
Next Article
Christian Reading The Book Of Revelation Suddenly Realizes He Is On The Right Side Of History

Related Articles

Politics
Judas Claims He Misspoke, WOULDN'T Betray Jesus For Money
July 18th, 2018
Politics
Liberals Clarify Their Racism Is Actually Democratic Racism
September 20th, 2019
Politics
Nation's Progressives Issue Friendly Reminder That If You Don't Agree With Them On Everything They Will Destroy You
April 9th, 2019
Celebs
Trump Releases List Of Possible Cabinet Members If He's Elected
March 10th, 2016
Politics
Trump Spends Afternoon Shouting From White House Balcony During Twitter Outage
July 11th, 2019
Politics
Seattle Protesters Abolish Police, Replace With Squads Of Armed Individuals Tasked With Enforcing Set Of Agreed-Upon Rules
June 11th, 2020

Sign up for The Babylon Bee Newsletter

Sign Up

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fake news you can trust, delivered straight to your inbox.