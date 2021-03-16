Subscribe Log in
Church
Giant Cloud Of Dust Emerges From Vatican As Pope Francis Opens His Bible
March 16th, 2021 - BabylonBee.com

VATICAN—Amid the international controversy surrounding Catholic priests blessing same-sex unions, Pope Francis decided to explore the archives and consult an ancient book called the Bible to make sure he was getting it right. 

"Whew, it's been a little while since I opened up this bad boy!" he said. "Let me see here..."

As soon as he opened up the book, a massive cloud of dust and debris catapulted off the cover, out the window, and into the clear Vatican sky

"Mamma Mia!" exclaimed several onlookers. "The Holy Father! He's reading the Bible!"

The dust continued to rise into the sky, obscuring the sun and causing thousands of local residents to gasp for breath. 

"Why didn't he warn us he was going to open the book?" people cried as they scattered in all directions, trying to avoid what was now a powerful sandstorm heading their way. 

The Pope read the book for a while, and after determining none of the teachings had changed since he last opened it, put it back on the shelf and announced the Catholic church would not be changing its doctrine-- at least until the Pope announces the meanings of the words have changed in light of modern interpretation.

"Maybe next year," said Francis.

There are 54 comments on this article.

You must become a premium subscriber or login to view or post comments on this article.

Previous Article
Progressive Christian Believes Everything About God Except That Bible Stuff
Next Article
Think Women Can't Fight? Here Are 9 Advantages Of Female Soldiers

Related Articles

Church
Nerdy Guy At Church Automatically Assigned To Tech Ministry
November 25th, 2019
Church
Man Receives Really Important Spiritual Gift Of Stacking Chairs
May 8th, 2019
Church
Church Bulletin Clearly Designed In Microsoft Paint
October 17th, 2019
Church
Church Security Catches Cheater Trying To Copy Sermon Notes
June 5th, 2017
Church
Local Catholic Starting To Think Church Needs Reformation
August 27th, 2018
Church
Congregation Pleads With God To Take Away Pastor's Spiritual Gift Of Puns
November 5th, 2018

Sign up for The Babylon Bee Newsletter

Sign Up

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fake news you can trust, delivered straight to your inbox.