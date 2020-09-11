Subscribe Log in
Entertainment
Academy Strips 'Schindler's List' Of Best Picture Award Due To Lack Of Diversity
September 11th, 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CA—The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has stripped Schindler's List of its Best Motion Picture award for not having enough LGBTQ+ characters, people of color, and other oppressed groups.

"Schindler's List would have been a great movie if it just had a dozen transgendered characters," said Le'Jon de Froofroo, spokesperson for the Academy. "As it is, there are just a bunch of Jews and Germans -- very privileged races."

"Also, the movie has Nazis -- this is the current year, for goodness' sake!"

Steven Spielberg has been ordered by the Academy to re-release the film with an unnecessary LGBTQ+ side plot, a gay roommate for Schindler, and a song and dance number set to a Lady Gaga song over the end credits if he wishes to re-earn the Academy Award. Otherwise, it will be re-awarded to Brokeback Mountain.

This is just the first Oscar winner to be stripped of its award, as the Academy has plans to strip the award from over 95% of the winners and give them all to Brokeback Mountain

