Subscribe Log in
Internet
Powerful: Google Leaves Homepage Empty In Honor Of Jesus's Empty Tomb
April 2nd, 2018 - BabylonBee.com

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA—While Christians have often complained of bias in the selection of which days Google honors with its “Google Doodles,” believers around the country were reportedly ecstatic to find that the search and advertising giant chose to honor the empty tomb of Jesus on Easter morning with an empty homepage.

While many significant holidays like International Women’s Day, Labor Day, and “Celebrating Pad Thai” are honored with a specially designed Google logo for the day, the celebration of Jesus’s resurrection was given the highest honor, with a completely unaltered Google homepage.

“Just as Christ left a completely empty tomb, so we decided to leave our Google Doodle empty and blank in honor of this significant historical event,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a special Easter address Sunday. “We didn’t want to do something cheesy or corny, but a mostly white search engine page seemed to communicate the proper level of reverence.”

There are 8 comments on this article.

You must become a premium subscriber or login to view or post comments on this article.

Previous Article
How To Argue On The Internet: A Step-By-Step Guide
Next Article
John Bolton Stays Up Late Nuking All The Peaceful Countries In 'Civilization VI'

Related Articles

Christian Living
LifeWay Introduces New Line Of Short-Term Missionary Selfie Sticks
December 8th, 2016
Internet
Merciful Mark Zuckerberg Allows Three Whole People To See Conservative Post
January 11th, 2018
Christian Living
Report: Christians Who Regularly Share Photos Of Bible, Coffee Significantly Godlier
August 9th, 2016
Internet
Opinion: I Usually Like Satire, But This Time You've Gone Too Far
December 19th, 2017
Internet
'Praying Doesn't Help Anything,' Says Man Whose Idea Of Helping Is Trolling On Internet
November 6th, 2017
Internet
Google Celebrates Noahic Covenant
June 2nd, 2017

Sign up for The Babylon Bee Newsletter

Sign Up

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fake news you can trust, delivered straight to your inbox.