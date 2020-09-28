Subscribe Log in
Politics
ACB Racing To Get Dinner Ready For Husband So He'll Let Her Out To Overturn Roe V. Wade
September 28th, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C.—It’s just another day for Judge Amy Coney Barrett: being submissive and serving her husband so he’ll let her out to end all women’s rights.

“You see, I’m trying to end Roe v. Wade,” Judge Barrett explained as she seasoned her roast.

“End my hunger,” answered her husband.

“My goal is to make The Handmaid’s Tale happen for real,” Judge Barrett said as she put the food in the oven.

“Make dinner real,” growled her husband.

When dinner was finally served and deemed “adequate,” Judge Barrett’s husband told her, “Okay, you can go do your knitting club or whatever.”

“I’m trying to get confirmed to the Supreme Court so I can set this country back two hundred years,” Judge Barrett told him.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. And fetch me a beer before you go.”

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee

After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It's loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.

Get FREE Access

*with premium subscription to The Babylon Bee

There are 44 comments on this article.

You must become a premium subscriber or login to view or post comments on this article.

Previous Article
Exclusive: We Have Acquired A Copy Of Joe Biden's Debate Prep Notes
Next Article
Libertarian Voters Flock To Trump After Learning He Avoided Paying Taxes

Related Articles

Politics
Cash-Strapped CNN Now Just Recycling Old Articles But Replacing 'Russian Collusion' With 'Ukrainian Scandal'
October 22nd, 2019
Politics
Fisher-Price Releases 'My First Peaceful Protest' Playset With House You Can Actually Burn Down
September 21st, 2020
Politics
Albert Mohler Shows Off MAGA Chest Tattoo
April 20th, 2020
Politics
Ginsburg: 'I Am Mentally Fit Enough To Serve Through The End Of President Eisenhower's Term'
July 31st, 2018
Politics
White Democrat Leaders Take Stand Against White Privilege By Resigning From Congress
June 11th, 2020
Politics
Somber Impeachment Ceremony Concludes With The Impeachment Dancers
January 16th, 2020

Sign up for The Babylon Bee Newsletter

Sign Up

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fake news you can trust, delivered straight to your inbox.